MECA 3 center screen web camera

Keeping eye contact when engaging in video conferencing from your desktop or laptop is not easy due to the position of the webcam normally along the top edge of your screen this requires you to look at the camera rather than your screen which can be a little off-putting for others. A center screen web cam can solve this by positioning the camera in the center of your screen.

MECA 3 has been designed to do this providing a centrally positioned camera together with a light that is color adjustable allowing you to set its brightness and temperature depending on your surroundings. The webcam are also features a physical key microphone making sure you never transmit any audio you do not wish to share.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $119 or £98 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“MECA webcam is a multi-purpose video-conferencing camera for staff. The MECA webcam incorporates an adjustable camera, a microphone, and a ring light that adjusts brightness and color temperature: these functions make your video conference ready in 3 seconds and you can start a perfect video conference at any time! MECA webcam has a mobile camera that you can easily pull to the center of the screen so that it looks like you are talking with people face-to-face. “

If the MECA 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the MECA 3 centre screen web camera project checkout the promotional video below.

“Maintaining eye contact during a conversation will leave others with an impression of confidence and friendliness on you. A traditional webcam is permanently fixed at the top or bottom of the screen, which will be wrongly regarded as you’re looking away. The ambient light is always downward, causing strange shadows on your face. MECA’s lamplight can make your face look bright and shiny, softer and prettier, leaving others a comfortable visual feeling.”



Source : Indiegogo

