Nikon NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) prime lens

Nikon has this week made available its new NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) prime lens for the Nikon Z mount system and supported cameras. The new lightweight compact wide-angle prime lens features a heritage design that matches the body of the new Nikon Z fc DX-format mirrorless camera launched late last month. Nikon explains that when mounted on a DX-format camera, images can be captured at the standard 42 mm (equivalent to 35mm [135] format) angle of view.

The NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) prime lens is approximately 43 mm in length and weighs approximately 160 g making the lens extremely portable. The 28 mm wide-angle lens features a focus distance of just 0.19 m providing a prime for close-up photography or landscapes cityscapes and other wide-angle photography.

“The “(SE)” in the product name is short for “Special Edition”. The lens inherits its design from the classic NIKKOR lenses released around the same time as the Nikon FM2 film SLR camera. With features that faithfully reproduce the designs of that time, such as knurling, as well as a prominent control ring, the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) conveys a classic atmosphere that matches the Z fc camera body. Moreover, thanks to its smooth autofocusing and a design with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance*, this lens is very easy and reliable to use, even for people who are new to mirrorless cameras.”

“Paired with the Z fc, the NIKKOR Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) offers superior functionality when shooting, while also bringing aesthetic enjoyment to its users. Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.”

Source : Nikon

