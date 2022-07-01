SIRUI bicolor wireless camera lights

Photographers and videographers looking for an easy way to add additional lighting to their subjects may be interested in new bicolor wireless camera lights created by SIRUI. Launched via Indiegogo this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 140 backers with still 23 days remaining.

Wireless camera lights

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $159 or £131 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Always striving for the best, SIRUI started moving into the professional LED light market with the three most-anticipated LED lights, the C60 daylight, the C60B bi-color, and the E30B bi-color LE panel. Unlike traditional battery boxes, SIRUI quick-load battery box requires no cable, which allows shooters to create with more flexibility. Unlike similar products with a proprietary mount, SIRUI C60/C60B features a Bowens mount for added versatility. Divide multiple lights into several groups and control them separately or simultaneously via the APP. One group supports up to 6 pieces of lights.”

Assuming that the SIRUI funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the SIRUI wireless camera lights project play the promotional video below.

“SIRUI optimized the overall design of the C60/C60B to make it more compatible with the Bowens mount. When used with the included 55° reflector, C60/C60B gives out brighter and softer light. C60 supports a color temperature of 5600K. C60B features a variable color temperature from 2800K to 7000K. 96 for CRI and 98 for TLCI, C60/C60B is capable of reproducing accurate vivid colors. To achieve creative shooting, 12 lighting effects with variable speed are built into the C60/C60B to simulate a variety of lighting scenarios.”

“SIRUI has successfully launched 9 crowdfunding campaigns in the camera gear category on IndieGoGo so far, among which the professional anamorphic lenses and Jupiter cine lenses are well received by filmmakers at home and abroad.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless camera lights, jump over to the official SIRUI crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

