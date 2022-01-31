iOS 15.4 Face ID with a Face Mask in action (Video)

Apple’s new iOS 15.4 software will bring a range of new features to the Apple iPhone, one of these is being able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask.

At the moment there are two ways you can unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask, one if with a passcode and the other is with your Apple Watch.

This will change when Apple releases their iOS 15.4 updates, Face ID will work like normal when you have a face mask on.

The video below from MacRumors shows us how this new feature will work when Apple introduces it with their next software update.

As we can see from the video, Face ID when wearing a face mask will work much better than the current options.

There are new options in the Face ID settings on your iPhone, you can now set it up to work with a face mask and it can take a scan of your face when you are wearing a mask. Another new feature that is coming to Face ID is the ability to scan your face when wearing glasses, this feature will not work with sunglasses.

This new face mask feature for iOS 15.4 apparently only works with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, it is not clear if more devices will be supported by the time the final software is released. As the first beta has just been released, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

