Gigabyte PCIE 5.0 PC power supply unveiled

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new PCIE 5.0 PC power supply in the form of the UD1000GM. Offering PC enthusiasts a PCIE 5.0 16-pin connector enabling it to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. The 16-pin cable supports up to 600 watts of power. Whereas more traditional power supplies need a three 8-pin to 16-pin adapters to support the latest PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards.

PCIE 5.0 power supply

“he new UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 power supply needs only a single 16-pin cable to directly supply power to the PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics cards. Moreover, the PCIe Gen 5.0 16-pin cable provides up to 600 watts of power to the graphics card, but it also simplifies the number of cables, significantly reducing the cable clutter, making the graphics card installation easier and it helps with the airflow in the chassis. In addition, the UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 also provides four PCIe 8-pins for the graphics cards, so it can meet the needs of current or next-generation high-end graphics cards at the same time.”

Specifications :

Ultra Durable Main Japanese capacitors Enhanced thermal solution 120mm smart hydraulic bearing (HYB) fan OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection

Support PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics card

High-quality native 16-pin cable supports 600W output

80 PLUS Gold certified

Fully modular design

Compact design

10 years warranty (Adjusted according to different regions)

“The UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 power supply inherits the spirit of Gigabyte Ultra Durable product design, introducing a variety of high-quality materials and designs. Ultra Durable design combines high-quality main Japanese capacitors, enhanced thermal solution, 120 mm smart hydraulic bearing (HYB) fan, and six circuit protection designs. Moreover, it provides users with high-quality and stable power delivery, and it can be used for a long time. In addition, the UD1000GM PCIE 5.0 power supply also features 80 PLUS Gold certification, fully modular design and compact design. It is the best choice for high-end gamers and overclockers.

Source : Gigabyte : TPU

