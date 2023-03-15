Netgear Nighthawk RS700 WiFi 7 Tri-Band router for $700

Netgear has this week introduced its very first WiFi 7 router announcing the new addition to the companies award-winning Nighthawk line range of hardware. Priced at $700 the new RS700 Tri-Band router is capable of delivering up to 19 Gbps of wireless connectivity and will be available throughout the United States early in Q2 2023.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 7 Tri-Band Router RS700S is capable of covering up to 3500 sq. ft and includes link aggregation for concurrent multi-gig internet and LAN access, which offers a graceful transition for a home network to upgrade to a multi-gig network. Other features include :

– 320 MHz high-capacity channels & 4K QAM – New, ultra-wide bandwidth means 2.4x the speed to your connected devices. WiFi 7 smartphones and laptops can get speeds up to 5 Gbps.

– Multi-Link Operation – Uses multiple WiFi bands at once to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed.

– Lower latency – Dramatically upgrades gaming and interactive online experiences and opens the door for immersive next-gen AR and VR.

– More Capacity for Data-Intense Activities – Connect up to 200 devices, such as security cameras, smart home devices, and speakers, while enjoying 4K/8K video streaming, online gaming and HD video conferencing.

– Multi-Gig Speeds with 10GbE Internet Port – Use the 10 Gig internet port for cable and fiber plans up to 10 Gbps. Compatible with any internet service provider.

– More wired ports on every device – Plug in wired devices to improve performance via a 10 Gbps and four 1 Gbps LAN ports.

With the launch of our Nighthawk RS700 Router, we’re setting the pace for adoption of the next generation WiFi,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “The RS700 is purposefully constructed for the highest possible performance. We’ve deployed our decades of RF expertise to maximize antenna range within a compact design that minimizes interference while fitting flawlessly into any home environment.”

The Nighthawk RS700 Router sports a new, slender chassis with high-performance antennas providing 360 degrees of coverage optimized to support up to 200 concurrent client devices throughout the home. The 3D antenna design provides the best connection for all varieties of homes from sprawling ranch styles to multi-story brownstones. Meticulously designed radio frequency circuits drive maximum power to push WiFi signals to the farthest range, up to 3500 sq. ft. The slim profile also makes for a smaller overall footprint, helping the router to fit unobtrusively on a bookshelf or tabletop.”

Although powerful on its own with high speeds and broad coverage, RS700 routers can be networked together via Nighthawk Mesh to provide wall-to-wall WiFi speed even in the largest homes. The router also enables four separate networks to maximize performance. In addition to a main and a guest network, users can create a priority network for low-latency applications such as streaming and gaming, ensuring a lag-free experience without interference from slower devices. Smart home devices can be isolated on the IoT network to prevent any possible intrusion from affecting the other networks. These features will be available in future software releases.”

