TP-Link Deco XE75 WiFi 6E mesh networking system

TP-Link has this week announced that their first WiFi 6E mesh router and networking platform is now available to order from $300 and is capable of providing wireless coverage over 5500 ft². Capable of accepting connections for up to 200 devices simultaneously the Deco XE75 routers is available in packs of two from $300 from online retailers and TP-Link’s official website.

WiFi 6E mesh networking

– Whole Home WiFi 6E – Cover up to 5,500 ft2 with next-gen seamless WiFi and make dead zones and buffering a thing of the past†‡

– Brand-New 6 GHz Band – Experience the latest frequency of WiFi, eliminating interference from all legacy devices. The 6 GHz band also delivers a powerful dedicated backhaul to further streamline the WiFi performance of non-6E devices△

– True Tri-Band Speed – All three WiFi bands work together to unleash your network’s total speeds up to 5,400 Mbps for 200 devices†

– AI-Driven Mesh – Unites your home under one name and password while delivering the best connections as you move room to room*

– TP-Link HomeShield – Keeps your home network safe with cutting-edge features for network and IoT protection§

– Setup Made Easier Than Ever – The Deco app walks you through setup step-by-step

– Universal Compatibility – Backward compatible with all WiFi generations and works with any internet service provider (ISP) and modem.

Source : TP-Link

