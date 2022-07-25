Increase your network speeds with the ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E

CommScope has this week launched its new ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E network upgrade system that allows you to increase your network speeds. Thanks to the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6E the 6 GHz band offers users nearly 3 times more available channels than currently available providing less interference, higher speeds and overall better performance for devices that utilize Wi-Fi 6E.

The ARRIS SURFboard THRUSTER Gaming Acceleration Kit is now available to purchase priced at $310 and the ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Adapter is available to purchase priced at $190.

“Augmented reality, virtual reality, and gaming consoles are establishing baselines of latency and jitter performance that are driving consumers to upgrade their home networks and improve their overall connectivity performance,” stated Evan Groat, Senior Vice President, Smart Home Solutions and Retail Products, CommScope. “One way to accomplish this is by upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E technology which is exactly what these two new ARRIS SURFboard solutions achieve. Each allows consumers to connect more devices to their home network simultaneously with consistent speed and reliability, while also improving their gaming and streaming performance.”

Increase your network speeds

“Available in the United States, the ARRIS SURFboard THRUSTER is designed specifically for gamers who require high performance from their home network and don’t want to upgrade their entire existing Wi-Fi network. The 4×4 6 GHz connection provides maximum speed of 4.8 Gbps between the two access points without the hassle of running additional wires. The kit enables the ultimate gaming experience without interference from other Wi-Fi connected devices. It also reduces latency to increase connection speed and reduce connection slowdowns and pauses. The simple plug-and-play kit comes pre-paired and connects directly into the existing Wi-Fi router and the gaming console via its 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port – this allows gaming to commence in a matter of minutes. It is designed to be compatible with any existing Wi-Fi router or gateway, and all internet service provider plans.”

“Also available in the Unites States, the ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Kit is designed for the “digitally connected” consumer who demands a Wi-Fi network that can keep up with their smart home. It upgrades the existing wireless internet to cutting edge 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E without the need to upgrade the entire existing home network. Moreover, it can simultaneously support 6 GHz-capable smartphone, tablets, smart home devices, and even 8K TV, substantially reducing network slow-downs. Set up is as simple as plugging the new upgrade adapter to the customer’s existing Wi-Fi router through the 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. It too is designed to be compatible with any existing Wi-Fi router or gateway, and all internet service provider plans.”

Source : CommScope

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals