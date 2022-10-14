Netgear 10 Gig Orbi Tri-Band Wifi 6 wireless mesh network

Netgear has announced the availability of its new 10 Gig Orbi Tri-Band Wifi 6 wireless mesh network solution making its components available as individual items or bundled as a pack for $1,100. The new Orbi RBK863 WiFi Mesh System can provide connections for up to 100 devices simultaneously and using the three pack bundle which includes two satellites and a mesh router you can cover up to 8,000 sq. ft.

“When we launched our flagship Orbi product line in 2016, we set a new benchmark for connected home products with faster speeds, higher capacity and wider coverage areas with our patented tri-band mesh design,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR.”

– RBK863S: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, $1,099.99

– RBS860: 1 Satellite – $429.99

– RBR860S: 1 Router – $429.99

“Our new Orbi 860 Series is designed to continue to deliver on the promise of superior WiFi. It provides the capacity to capitalize on higher incoming Internet speed, up to 10 Gigabit, an increasing number of devices and even better WiFi range than the Orbi 850 Series. On top of that, we couple it with one of the industry’s best internet security protection services to help customers to secure all their home WiFi connected devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, cameras, baby monitors, TVs, light bulbs, light switches and more.”

Mesh WiFi 6 network specs :

Faster Speeds with WiFi 6 – WiFi 6 offers four times the speed, capacity, and bandwidth of WiFi 5. You get best-in-class performance regardless of activity or device type.

Stays Strong Even as You Connect More Devices – Enjoy consistent, peak speeds and high performance on up to 100 devices across 8,000 square feet with Orbi’s patented tri-band mesh router-satellite WiFi connection.

20% WiFi Boost with Exclusive Antenna Array Design – With unique WiFi optimization and a new, improved antenna array, the Orbi 860 system provides more range and speed compared to the previous Orbi 850 Series.

Multi-Gig Speeds with 10 GbE Internet Port – The 10 Gb Internet speed port enables you to connect to the latest cable and optical fiber offerings over 1 Gbps up to 10 Gbps, and you can plug in your wired devices to improve performance via four Gigabit Ethernet ports on each router and satellite.

Seamless WiFi for Multiple Devices – Say goodbye to slow connections. WiFi 6 makes shared bandwidth much more efficient and prevents connection delays.

Dedicated Backhaul – Unlike competitors with a shared backhaul, Orbi’s patented dedicated backhaul connects the router to satellites with a dedicated WiFi pathway exclusively used for communication between the base router and the satellites while our competitors share that link when communicating with other connected devices. This dedicated backhaul design ensures blazing speeds throughout your home and on all your devices. Connections stay strong all the time.

Orbi App – Easily set up your WiFi system, manage your network remotely, pause the Internet on any device, track your Internet data usage and more.

“Following on the tremendous success of the Orbi 850 Series (WiFi 6 AX6000 Mesh System RBK853), the Orbi 860 Series joins NETGEAR’s industry-leading WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh WiFi portfolio. To achieve this industry-leading performance and wider range, NETGEAR uses patented dedicated backhaul WiFi technology and antenna design. The exclusive tri-band mesh system with NETGEAR’s pioneering innovation ensures speeds stay fast as more WiFi devices connect to the home network with less dropped connections.”

