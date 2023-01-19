QNAP QVPN Device Client Beta for Windows now available

QNAP network attached storage (NAS) users might be interested to know that the company has released a beta version of its latest QVPN Device Client for Windows. The QNAP QVPN Device Client beta specifically created for Windows is now available to download as release candidate version 2.0.0.1316. To be able to use the latest release your systems will need to be running a minimum of QTS 4.3.5 (or later) with QVPN 2.0 to enable the QBelt protocol; Windows 8 (or later) says QNAP.

“Experience the revamped system architecture and upgraded secure VPN connections”

QNAP QVPN Device Client

“QNAP invites Windows users try the free QVPN beta where they can enjoy smoother VPN connections from their client devices. We also invite them to provide their feedback so that we can continue adding improvements to the official release of QVPN Device Client for Windows.

The brand-new system architecture provides improved compatibility and more stable VPN connections, providing users with smoother data access and file transfer. The QVPN is a powerful tool that enables VPN connections directly to QNAP devices (including QNAP NAS running QVPN servers, QHora/QMiro routers with QuWAN SD-WAN, and QuCPE Network Virtualization Premise Equipment) via protocols including QBelt. Connection logs are kept for reviewing historical usage data, and a built-in speed test allows users to check VPN connection speeds.”

If you would like to learn more about VPN connections and more information about the beta and to download the latest QVPN Device Client release for Windows made available this week, jump over to the official QNAP newsroom by following the link below.

Source : QNAP





