Samsung Bixby update brings improved performance and more

Samsung has announced that it is updating Bixby with some new features, improved performance and capabilities, and more.

According to Samsung, this new update will bring significant improvements to their voice-activated assistant, including enhanced language recognition and more.

The new Bixby updates bring several new features and improvements that allow people to customize their user experience further, including the recent availability of Bixby Text Call1 in English. Now, English speakers can answer calls from anywhere by typing a message, which Bixby converts to audio and communicates to the caller directly on their behalf.

Users can also personalize their Bixby Text Call voice. Using the new Bixby Custom Voice Creator,2 users can record different sentences for Bixby to analyze and create an AI generated copy of their voice and tone. Currently available in Korean, this generated voice is planned to be compatible with other Samsung apps beyond phone calls. And for those who want to customize their wake word, Bixby now supports changes to the Custom wake-up3 phrase within Bixby settings as well, adding a new option to create a personalized wake-up phrase.

You can find out more details about all of the new features and performance updates for Samsung Bixby over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





