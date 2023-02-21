Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43 inch gaming monitor costs £899

Samsung has finally announced the pricing for its new 43-inch gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 and the device will retail for £899 in the UK.

Samsung is now taking pre-orders on their new 43-inch gaming monitor and it is available to pre-order from the 20th of February until the 5th of March.

Samsung Electronics UK Ltd has announced the start of pre-orders of the Odyssey Neo G7, the first flat Mini-LED model. The new monitor delivers a large screen designed to give gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details. The Odyssey Neo G7 is available to pre-order from 20th February until the 5th March 2023.

The Odyssey Neo G7 delivers exceptional lifelike picture quality, a customisable high-performance viewing environment, and personalised features to boost the gaming experience.

Its large 43” screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) for an advanced picture. The Odyssey Neo G7 is equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. As a result, users can see richer blacks, expansive colour, and more detail, even in shadowy gaming environments.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals