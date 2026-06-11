Why NVIDIA’s New ASR Model is Beating Whisper in Live Transcription

Nvidia’s NeMoTron 3.5 ASR represents a significant development in automatic speech recognition, offering robust multilingual capabilities and features designed for practical use cases. With 600 million parameters, this self-hosted model supports transcription in 40 languages and includes advanced functionalities such as streaming transcription and speaker diarization. According to Sam Witteveen, these features address key challenges like latency and speaker differentiation, making the model suitable for scenarios such as live streaming, webinars and specialized transcription tasks.

Explore how NeMoTron 3.5 achieves a balance between speed and accuracy through mechanisms like C-aware streaming and latency control. Gain insight into its customizable word-boosting feature, which improves recognition of technical or domain-specific terms and examine its trade-offs, such as punctuation accuracy during live transcription. This analysis provides a detailed look at the model’s capabilities and its potential applications across various fields.

Core Strengths of NeMoTron 3.5

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Nvidia’s NeMoTron 3.5 ASR is a innovative speech recognition model with 600 million parameters, supporting transcription in 40 languages and offering features like streaming transcription, word boosting and speaker diarization.

Key technical innovations include C-aware streaming for faster processing, adjustable latency control and quantization support for optimized performance across diverse hardware setups.

The model excels in multilingual transcription, with strong out-of-the-box performance for 19 core languages, production-level support for 13 additional languages and adaptability for 8 niche languages requiring fine-tuning.

Applications span industries, including live transcription for webinars and meetings, multi-speaker content like podcasts and domain-specific tasks using customizable word boosting for technical terms and jargon.

Challenges include mixed results in language auto-detection, the need for fine-tuning in specialized cases and less reliable punctuation accuracy in real-time transcription, with ongoing development aimed at addressing these areas.

The NeMoTron 3.5 ASR model is a versatile and robust solution developed by Nvidia’s NeMo speech team. It is engineered to handle a diverse range of ASR tasks, from real-time transcription to domain-specific applications. Its multilingual capabilities and optimized performance make it suitable for both enterprise-level deployments and individual users seeking reliable transcription solutions.

Key Features and Functional Enhancements

NeMoTron 3.5 introduces a suite of advanced features that significantly enhance its functionality and user experience:

Streaming Transcription: This feature is tailored for live audio scenarios, reducing latency and boosting efficiency. It is particularly useful for real-time applications such as webinars , meetings , and live broadcasts .

This feature is tailored for live audio scenarios, reducing latency and boosting efficiency. It is particularly useful for real-time applications such as , , and . Word Boosting: Users can customize the model to prioritize specific words or phrases, such as technical terms , brand names , or industry jargon , without requiring retraining.

Users can customize the model to prioritize specific words or phrases, such as , , or , without requiring retraining. Speaker Diarization: The ability to identify and differentiate between speakers makes this feature essential for multi-speaker environments like interviews, podcasts and panel discussions.

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Technical Innovations Enhancing Performance

The NeMoTron 3.5 model incorporates several technical advancements that optimize its performance and adaptability:

C-aware Streaming: By reusing encoder states, this innovation minimizes redundant computations, resulting in faster and more efficient live transcription.

By reusing encoder states, this innovation minimizes redundant computations, resulting in faster and more efficient live transcription. Latency Control: Adjustable chunk sizes ranging from 80 milliseconds to 1 second allow users to balance speed and accuracy based on their specific requirements.

Adjustable chunk sizes ranging from 80 milliseconds to 1 second allow users to balance and based on their specific requirements. Quantization Support: Community-driven efforts have enabled the development of quantized versions, which reduce computational demands and improve performance across a variety of hardware configurations.

Multilingual Capabilities and Adaptability

NeMoTron 3.5 excels in multilingual transcription, offering support for 40 languages with varying levels of performance. This multilingual capability ensures its applicability across diverse linguistic contexts:

19 Core Languages: These languages deliver strong out-of-the-box performance, catering to widely spoken languages such as English, Spanish and Mandarin.

These languages deliver strong out-of-the-box performance, catering to widely spoken languages such as English, Spanish and Mandarin. 13 Additional Languages: These languages receive production-level support, making sure reliable transcription for less commonly spoken languages.

These languages receive production-level support, making sure reliable transcription for less commonly spoken languages. 8 Adaptable Languages: For these languages, fine-tuning is required to achieve optimal results, offering flexibility for niche or specialized use cases.

Performance Insights and Trade-offs

NeMoTron 3.5 demonstrates significant improvements over previous ASR systems, particularly in live transcription scenarios. It outpaces models like Whisper in terms of speed, especially for streaming tasks. However, users must navigate trade-offs between latency and accuracy, which depend on the chosen chunk size. While advancements in punctuation and capitalization have been made, these aspects remain less reliable in real-time transcription, highlighting areas for further refinement.

Applications Across Industries

The versatility of NeMoTron 3.5 makes it suitable for a wide range of applications across various industries:

Live Transcription: Ideal for real-time scenarios such as conferences , webinars , and corporate meetings , where speed and accuracy are critical.

Ideal for real-time scenarios such as , , and , where speed and accuracy are critical. Podcasts and Interviews: Enhances transcription accuracy for multi-speaker audio content, making sure clarity and differentiation between speakers.

Enhances transcription accuracy for multi-speaker audio content, making sure clarity and differentiation between speakers. Domain-Specific Tasks: The word-boosting feature allows customization for recognizing industry-specific jargon, unique names, or technical terms, making it a valuable tool for specialized fields.

Hardware Compatibility and Deployment Flexibility

NeMoTron 3.5 has been rigorously tested on Nvidia GPUs, including the H100 and DGX systems, making sure seamless compatibility with high-performance hardware. Additionally, community contributions have expanded its usability, allowing deployment on a broader range of devices through quantized and MLX versions. This flexibility ensures that users with varying hardware capabilities can use the model’s advanced features.

Challenges and Areas for Improvement

Despite its impressive capabilities, NeMoTron 3.5 is not without limitations. Users should be aware of the following challenges:

Mixed results in auto-detecting languages during streaming transcription, which may affect multilingual scenarios.

during streaming transcription, which may affect multilingual scenarios. Fine-tuning is required for certain languages and specialized use cases , adding an additional layer of complexity for niche applications.

, adding an additional layer of complexity for niche applications. Punctuation accuracy in streaming mode remains an area for improvement, particularly in real-time transcription tasks.

Future Development Pathways

The ongoing development of NeMoTron 3.5 includes several promising directions aimed at enhancing its capabilities:

Further fine-tuning to improve support for additional languages and specialized applications.

Refinements in embedding-based speaker diarization , using community-driven innovations to improve speaker differentiation.

, using community-driven innovations to improve speaker differentiation. Enhanced accuracy in punctuation and capitalization, particularly for streaming tasks, to deliver more polished transcription outputs.

Shaping the Future of ASR Technology

Nvidia’s NeMoTron 3.5 ASR represents a significant advancement in self-hosted ASR technology. With its advanced features, multilingual support, and technical innovations, it offers a flexible and efficient solution for a wide range of applications. While certain areas, such as punctuation accuracy and language auto-detection, require further refinement, the model’s capabilities position it as a valuable tool for live transcription, domain-specific tasks, and multilingual environments. As development continues, NeMoTron 3.5 is poised to further solidify its role as a leader in the field of speech recognition.

Media Credit: Sam Witteveen



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