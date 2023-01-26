Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43 gaming monitor unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43 and the device comes with a 43-inch Mini-LED display.

The 43-inch display on this new gaming monitor has a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2160 pixels, it also comes with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of Odyssey Neo G7 (Model name: G70NC), the company’s first flat Mini-LED model, adding a new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey lineup. The new monitor delivers a large screen designed to give gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details — inviting them to the worlds of their games with lifelike picture quality.

“The gaming monitor market is only going to get bigger, and gamers are now seeking more out of their monitors,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are not just delivering better gaming experience — we are rebuilding new smart capabilities into our screens that give gamers an all-in-one place for technology and entertainment. Our innovations are enabling gamers everywhere to stay absorbed in their games with visual performance that enhances the intense emotional experiences.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43 Mini-LED gaming monitor over at Samsung at the link below. Samsung has yet to announce any pricing, it will go on sale in Q1 of 2023.

Source Samsung





