Samsung smartphones and Galaxy Book get ‘recent websites’ feature

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy smartphones and its Galaxy Book laptops now have the new ‘Recent Websites’ feature from Microsoft Phone Link.

This feature allows you to continue browsing from your Galaxy smartphone to your Galaxy Book laptop, more details are below.

Connected devices boost productivity and convenience, but there is always room to push the boundaries of connectivity even further. According to a recent survey,1 77% of people use multiple apps and devices together for a single task but also find it can take a lot of extra effort. With this in mind, Samsung Electronics is always looking for new ways to deliver a connected experience that harmonizes the strengths and capabilities of its smartphones, PCs, tablets, watches and more for a truly seamless multi-device ecosystem.

One of these new connectivity features is Recent Websites2 — an update for the Microsoft Phone Link3 App now available across the Galaxy Book series — which allows users to continue browsing sessions from their smartphones on their PCs effortlessly. A great way to hit the ground running when moving from a phone to a Galaxy Book, this feature makes browsing experiences smoother and more mobile, ensuring users never miss a beat in their productivity.

You can fi d out more details about the ‘Recent Websites’ feature from Microsoft Phone Link for the Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book laptops over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





