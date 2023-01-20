Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets taken apart (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was announced earlier this month, the handset recently went on sale in the USA.

Now we get to find out more details about what is inside the device in a new teardown video from PBK Review, let’s find out more information about how the device is constructed.

As a reminder the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset features a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single camera up front. These include a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Galaxy A14 5G is now available to buy in the USA, it comes in three colors, Black, Silver and also Light Green and it retails for $199.99.

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews





