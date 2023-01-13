Samsung Galaxy A14 5G now available in the US for $199.99

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset has gone on sale in the USA.

The Galaxy A14 retails for $199.99 in the US and it is compatible with the major carriers including AT&T T-Mobile and Verizon.

As a reminder, the handset features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The device has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the handset.

On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, the three cameras are made up of a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Galaxy A14 smartphone is now available to buy in the USA, the handset costs $199.99 and you can see more details over at Samsung at the link below. The device comes in a choice of three colors, Light Green, Silver, and Black.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals