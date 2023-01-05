Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone for some time and now the handset is official.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has been made official in Spain by Samsung and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that has a Full HD+ resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The handset comes with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera on the back, on the front of the device there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies.

“The latest device in Samsung’s Galaxy A range offers the quintessential Galaxy experience that users know and love, making it the most affordable 5G smartphone in the Galaxy range, at a breakthrough price,” says David Alonso, Business Director of MX at Samsung Electronics Iberia .

The handset will come in a choice of three colors, Light Green, Silver, and Black. You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much it will cost and when it will be available.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena





