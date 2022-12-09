Samsung Galaxy A14 5G spotted on Google Play Console

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected to launch soon, the handset has recently been spotted on the Google Play Console.

Previously the new Galaxy A14 5G appeared on the Samsung website, at the FCC, and in some benchmarks, now it has appeared on Google Play.

As we heard previously Galaxy A14 5G smartphone is rumored to come with a 6.8-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will come with an octa-core processor, the exact processor is not known as yet, although it is rumored to be an Exynos processor. The device will also come with 4GB of Ram and various storage options.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and video. As yet we do not know any detail about the other two rear cameras.

There will also be a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. It is expected to come with Android 13 and Samsung’s One UI 5.0.

As yet we do not have an exact release date for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source MyFixGuide





