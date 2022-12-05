Samsung Galaxy A14 5G appears at the FCC

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G previously appeared in some benchmarks and also at the Bluetooth SIG and now the handset has turned up at the FCC.

The FCC listing for the new Galaxy A14 5G has revealed that the handset will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, we are also expecting it to feature fast charging. Previous rumors have suggested a 5,000 mAh battery for the device.

We previously heard that the device would come with a 6.8-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The device will also feature an octa-core processor which is thought to be a Samsung Exynos processor and it will come with a Mali 68 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone will come with a range of cameras, there will be three on the back with the main camera featuring a 50-megapixel sensor. There are no details on the other two rear cameras as yet.

There will also be a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls, the device will come with Android 13 and One UI 5.0.

As yet there are no details on exactly when this handset will launch, considering it appeared at the Bluetooth SIG, then it go benchmarked, and has now appeared at the FCC, we suspect it may launch soon.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals