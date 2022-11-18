Samsung Galaxy A14 5G gets benchmarked

Earlier this week the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone appeared at the Bluetooth SIG and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 5Gwas recently spotted on Geekbench and this has confirmed some of the details about the handset. The device is listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-A146B.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with an octa-core processor which is thought to be a Samsung Exynos processor and it is also listed with a Mali 68 GPU and 4GB of RAM, we can expect it to come with various storage options.We heard previously that the handset is expected to come with a 6.8-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.The device will also come with a range of cameras, there will apparently be a 50-megapixel main rear camera, but there are no details on how many megapixels the other cameras will have. On the front of the new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone, there will be a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking Selfies. The handset will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and it will feature fast charging it will come with Android 13 and the Samsung One UI 5.0. As yet we do not have any details on when this new device will launch.Source Mysmartprice





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals