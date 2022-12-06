Samsung Galaxy A14 5G spotted on Samsung’s website

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch its new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G as the device has recently been spotted on Samsung’s website.

Yesterday we heard that the handset had appeared at the FCC, it had previously been benchmarked and also appeared at the Bluetooth SIG.

Now the Galaxy A14 5G has been listed on Samsung’s support website with the model number SM-A146B/DS.

As a reminder, the device will come with a 6.8-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will also feature an octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and it will come with 4GB of RAM, we are also expecting a range of storage options for the handset as well.

The Galaxy A14 5G will feature a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras will include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and video. As yet we do not know any detail about the other two rear cameras.

On the front of the device, there will be a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. The handset will also come with One UI 5.0 and Android 13. As yet we do not have an exact release date for the device, but we are expecting it to be made official very soon.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals