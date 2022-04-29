Comcast demonstrates superfast 10G Connection speeds

Comcast has this week demonstrated the fastest yet speeds over a complete 10G connection on a live network. 10G is the technology will enable Comcast and other network operators to deliver multigigabit symmetrical speeds. As well as improving latency, reliability and security for users and will be able to use connections already installed in homes and businesses worldwide.

10G Connection speeds

“At an industry 10G event at CableLabs headquarters, Comcast also showed the 10G node technology that will help power its deployments and demonstrated how its network virtualization technology will seamlessly orchestrate mixed fiber and 10G deployments. “These 10G technologies represent the fastest, most efficient path to deliver multigigabit symmetrical speeds at scale everywhere, not just in select neighborhoods or towns,” said Elad Nafshi, EVP & Chief Network Officer at Comcast Cable. “The pace of 10G innovation is only accelerating, and Internet users around the world will reap the benefits.””

“Comcast also demonstrated how its DAA network virtualization technology will deliver not just ultrafast 10G speeds, but also greater reliability and adaptability to support a range of next-generation network architectures. The DAA demo included two key components:

– The demo showed how a single DAA-enabled vCMTS can seamlessly and simultaneously operate both 10G connections and PON (passive optical network) connections and deliver multi-gig services with identical levels of visibility and orchestration. While Comcast is primarily focused on 10G, the ability to easily blend 10G and PON provides enormous flexibility to support the widest range of geographies and customer needs.

– The demo also showed how 10G and DAA will deliver greater reliability by leveraging the unprecedented visibility the technology provides into Internet performance at every level of the network from the core, all the way to individual customer gateways.”

Source : Comcast

