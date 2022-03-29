Comcast Business WiFi 6 gateway supports up to 150 devices simultaneously

Comcast has introduced a powerful WiFi 6 gateway designed to “transform the future of business connectivity“. Featuring support for WiFi 6 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and Gig over wireless for 150 devices simultaneous connections. The system provides ultra-low lag time for those moments when response times matter most like unrivaled cloud computing, videoconferencing and file transfers says Comcast.

With integrated Static IP features the gateway allows for always-on services for clients and employees, even outside of the business’ network, with additional subscriptions. “The new gateway reinforces Comcast Business’s commitment to providing the best business WiFi experience with the fastest speeds, advanced security protection and broad coverage to elevate and protect today’s businesses.”

WiFi 6 gateway

“Connectivity is the backbone of business, and as the speed of business accelerates, our customers demand a high-performance technology that can be their workhorse – and their racehorse,” said Christian Nascimento, vice president, Product Management & Strategy at Comcast Business. “Designed with love from Philadelphia, Comcast Business’s latest gateway enhances business performance through faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, supporting and securing businesses, their customers and employees.”

“Comcast Business’s most powerful WiFi device to date, the gateway harnesses the innovation behind Comcast’s highly-acclaimed xFi Advanced Gateway – which offers the best in-home WiFi experience – and applies it for today’s connected workplace to make next-gen speeds a widespread reality.”

Source : Comcast

