VAIO FE Series notebooks arrive in the United States

Laptop maker VAIO has this week announced that its new VAIO FE Series notebooks have arrived in the United States and are now available to purchase with prices starting from $699. The FE Series are equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Microsoft Windows 11, and THX Spatial Audio, supported by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Available with either a 14.1-inch or 15.6-inch screen the VAIO FE Series has Full HD anti-glare screens and offers users wider viewing angles and sports a 10 hour battery life. Other features include biometric fingerprint scanner, precision touchpad front facing camera, speakers and more.

“We are very excited to introduce VAIO to more customers in the United States through the new distribution at Walmart. I hope our ingenious laptops will give exceptional performance and experience to our new customers,” said Masaki Yamano, President & CEO of VAIO Corporation. “Bringing the VAIO FE Series to the US market makes premium notebooks more accessible to help meet the demand for high-performance laptops.”

“Intel is pleased to be a part of VAIO’s product line available at Walmart.com,” said Greg Cnossen, General Manager of Global Consumer Sales at Intel. “VAIO notebooks will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics to deliver incredible performance and responsiveness for faster content creation, productivity, and faster speeds for gaming and entertainment.”

“Outfitted with Windows 11 Home for easy start up and smooth connections, the VAIO FE Series has added security, password-free unlocking, and Focus Assist to block notifications. VAIO FE laptops with Windows 11 Home also include Android App integration, Microsoft Photos, as well as the new Snap Groups and Snap Layouts to better organize apps and windows. Windows 11 Home integrates gaming with the Xbox Game Bar to instantly chat with friends, monitor performance, and take screen recordings.”

Source : VAIO

