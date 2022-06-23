VAIO 14.1-inch FE laptops unveiled

VAIO has this week introduced its new range of 14.1-inch FE laptops launching them in a number of different configurations depending on your budget and performance required. Equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11, together with support for THX Spatial Audio

The new VAIO FE laptops have been specifically designed to deliver “maximum performance and immersive entertainment experiences” says VAIO, with up to 10 hours of battery life. Once a brand of Sony the VAIO brand was purchased and now lives once again.

VAIO Laptop pricing and availability

VAIO FE 14.1″ (MSRP $699) features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Windows 11 Home, 512 GB Solid State Drive, 8 GB Memory (RAM), THX Spatial Audio, Precision Touchpad, Fingerprint Scanner, Front-Facing Camera with Privacy Shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Available in Black, Blue, Silver and Rose Gold.

VAIO FE 14.1″ (MSRP $799) features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, Windows 11 Home, 1 TB Solid State Drive, 16 GB Memory (RAM), THX Spatial Audio, Precision Touchpad, Fingerprint Scanner, Front-Facing Camera with Privacy Shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Available in Black, Blue, Silver and Rose Gold.

VAIO FE 14.1″ (MSRP $949) features 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, Windows 11 Home, 1 TB Solid State Drive, 16 GB Memory (RAM), THX Spatial Audio, Precision Touchpad, Fingerprint Scanner, Front-Facing Camera with Privacy Shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Available in Black, Blue, Silver and Rose Gold.

VAIO laptops

“With a sleek, elegant design and new vibrant colors, VAIO FE laptops have Full HD anti-glare screens, wider viewing angles, and a crisp, clear display for impeccable picture quality. VAIO FE notebooks come fully equipped with two built-in speakers, front-facing camera, fingerprint scanner for extra security, and a precision touchpad. This power packed feature set, along with the THX Spatial Audio technology brings a near-cinema quality experience to enjoying music, movies, streaming or gaming.”

“The new VAIO FE laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core processors meet demanding computing needs with exceptional computing power, stunning visuals, and use up to 46% less energy for up to 10 hours of use before needing to charge. 12th Gen Intel Core processors provide powerful connections, lightning-fast responsiveness, and multitasking capabilities, with better power efficiency to deliver outstanding performance with a longer battery life.”

“Intel is pleased to power the newest VAIO product line with 12th Intel Core processors, enabling a lightweight computer to deliver unbelievable performance,” said Greg Cnossen, General Manager, Global Consumer Sales at Intel. “12th Gen Intel Core processors offer a unique combination of incredible performance and power efficiency to meet any computing need.”

Source : VAIO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals