Netgear has launched their latest addition to their range of wireless adapters making available the new Netgear Nighthawk AXE3000 WiFi 6E USB 3.0 wireless adapter priced at $90 throughout the United States. Compatible with any wireless router the companies Nighthawk and Orbi mesh hardware has been designed to work seamlessly together although Microsoft Windows 11 operating system is required to access the 6 GHz lane.

The Netgear Nighthawk A8000 wireless adapter has been designed to automatically sense your router’s WiFi technology and connects to the correct band without any user setup required selecting from 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, or 6 GHz. “Smoothly transfer data, stream HD video, and enjoy less lag during gaming with connections of up to 600 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, 1200 Mbps on 5 GHz, and 1200 Mbps on 6 GHz.”

“As an industry-leader that consistently delivers first-to-market technologies to maximize connected experiences, we are proud to introduce the first-ever WiFi 6E USB 3.0 adapter,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “NETGEAR’s Nighthawk A8000 provides an easy and cost-effective way to bring the latest standard of WiFi to both modern and legacy computers.”

Netgear Nighthawk AXE3000 features

Latest WiFi 6E Standards: Plug in the A8000 and instantly access the exclusive 6 GHz wireless express lane for 4.6x more speed, capacity, and bandwidth over WiFi 5.

USB Cradle & Flexible Design: Use the included USB cradle for flexible placement around the computer and the flip-open design to improve performance.

Super-Fast USB 3.0: Utilizes the fastest USB connection to your computer possible, up to 10 times faster than USB 2.0.

More Efficiency, Less Congestion: Enjoy a more efficient connection and fewer connection delays with WiFi 6.

Cutting-Edge WPA3 Security: The latest Wi-Fi Alliance security protocol is the most sophisticated ever, encrypting your data and safeguarding your family and network against threats.

Boost Speeds Where You Need To: Explicit Beamforming boosts the speed, reliability and range of your WiFi connection straight to your device.

Compatible with Any WiFi Router: Works with any WiFi router. Use it with NETGEAR Nighthawk and Orbi mesh products for best performance. A WiFi 6E router and Win 11 OS is required to access the 6 GHz lane.

Future-Proof & Backward-Compatible: This WiFi 6E adapter supports the latest WiFi and is backward compatible to older WiFi technologies—for ultimate performance.

“For PC users who want to take advantage of the new 6 GHz band, an express lane for WiFi 6E-enabled devices, the NETGEAR Nighthawk A8000 is an easy and relatively inexpensive way to boost speeds and upgrade to the latest WiFi specifications without upgrading their PC.

For gamers and non-gamers alike, this first-of-its-kind adapter from NETGEAR provides a faster, more reliable connection to their home WiFi network directly through the USB port. Part of NETGEAR’s leading performance portfolio, A8000 delivers maximum WiFi speed to customers who use it with the company’s premium WiFi 6E routers and mesh systems, including Orbi 960 Series, Nighthawk RAXE300 and RAXE500.”

