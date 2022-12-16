New Robo&Kala 2-in-1 Laptop unveiled

Robo&Kala has this week introduced a new 2-in-1 laptop featuring a number of useful modes depending on your preference. Designed to provide power while keeping battery consumption low the lightweight laptop. Providing a combination of portability and productivity offering a 20 hour battery life thanks to the integrated 41.4Wh lithium polymer high-capacity battery combined with 45W PD fast charging. For full specifications, availability and pricing jump over to the official Robo&Kala product page by following the link below.

“The world is changing rapidly, but the laptop field has remained relatively stagnant in recent years and has failed to keep pace with the times,” said Robin Ma, founder and CEO of Robo&Kala. “There are 2 billion Windows users in the world, and we must provide them with products that are portable, productive, affordable and with excellent configuration. With a thickness of 7.3 mm, weighing 690 g, and equipped with 20 hours of battery life, an ultra-clear touch OLED display, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 – the world’s first 5 nanometer Window PC platform on ARM architecture – that’s where Robo&Kala’s laptop comes in.”

“With the convenience of a smartphone and the functionality of a computer – but faster, quieter, and much more efficient – the world has never seen anything like Robo&Kala before,” added Ma. “What we’ve built is going to change the conversation around mobile work and the function of laptop computers in our daily lives for the better.”

“We have been seeing how pivotal a connected collaboration experience has become over the past few years as hybrid work and living have become a reality,” said Douglas Pierleoni, general manager of OEM business at Microsoft. “Robo&Kala has been at the forefront of innovations across various categories, and I am extremely happy to see our partnership shaping up into exciting new devices that truly empower every person and organization.”

Source : Robo&Kala





