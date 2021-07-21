ADATA XPG XENIA 14 lightweight laptop supports three 4K displays

ADATA has created and launched a new Ultrabook laptop this week in the form of the XPG XENIA 14 which offers a lightweight laptop that combines performance with portability. Allowing you to equip your notebook with a choice of 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, a Full HD IPS display with a 92% screen ratio, up to 10 hours of battery life, and support for connection to 3 external 4K monitors via HDMI and USB-C and will support the latest Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. The XPG XENIA 14 supports Windows Hello and can awake from sleep mode in just seconds thanks to face recognition via the IR camera positioned above the display.

The lightweight laptop is constructed from magnesium alloy, the XENIA 14 is an ultra-portable laptop measuring just 15 mm in thickness with support for high-speed XPG PCIe Gen4 solid state drive and XPG DDR4 3200 MHz memory with an additional expansion slot for upgrades if desired. The XENIA 14 ports include multiple USB Type-C ports with one equipped with Thunderbolt 4 for charging and fast data transfers, together with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and an HDMI 2.0b port.

“The XENIA 14 provides up to 10-hour battery life for all-day productivity on the go, and the included AC adapter is compact with 65 W power output through a barrel jack”

The XENIA 14 with an Intel Core i7 processor will retail for U$1,200 and with an Intel Core i5 processor will retail for $1,100 offering a performance lightweight laptop. From July 20th to August 20th, the XENIA 14 with an Intel Core i5 processor is available for preorder with $50 OFF coupon which is available by taking the box during checkout and ADATA is also offering a FREE XPG H20 headset, backpack, and MERA long mousepad.

Source : TPU

