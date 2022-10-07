25 new games for October 2022 on GeForce NOW game streaming service

NVIDIA has added 25 new games to it ever expanding GeForce NOW cloud streaming service enabling gamers and subscribers to enjoy games such as A Plague Tale: Requiem, Victoria 3 and more.

“Cooler weather, the changing colors of the leaves, the needless addition of pumpkin spice to just about everything, and discount Halloween candy are just some things to look forward to in the fall. GeForce NOW members can add one more thing to the list — 25 games joining the cloud gaming library in October.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem – GeForce NOW

“Watch this exclusive video showcasing the beauty of A Plague Tale: Requiem with AI-powered NVIDIA DLSS and stunning ray traced effects. Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. Dive into the sequel of the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence, joining Amicia and Hugo on a heartrending new journey.”

New games arriving on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW games streaming service during October 2022.

– Asterigos: Curse of the Stars (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

– Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

– Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim (New release on Steam, Oct. 11)

– LEGO Bricktales (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

– PC Building Simulator 2 (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct 12)

– The Last Oricru (New release on Steam, Oct. 13)

– Scorn (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 14)

– A Plague Tale: Requiem (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Oct. 18)

– Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (New release on Steam Oct. 20)

– FAITH: The Unholy Trinity (New release on Steam, Oct. 21)

– Victoria 3 (New release on Steam, Oct. 25)

– The Unliving (New release on Steam, Oct. 31)

– Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Steam and Epic Games Store)

– Draw Slasher (Steam)

– Guild Wars: Game of the Year (Steam)

– Guild Wars: Trilogy (Steam)

– Labyrinthine (Steam)

– Volcanoids (Steam)

– Monster Outbreak (Steam and Epic Games Store)

For more information on all the new games available to play this month during October 2022 jump over to the official Nvidia game streaming website for details on the full library available to play, subscription services and latest GeForce NOW games arriving over the next few weeks.

Source : NVIDIA : GFN New Games



