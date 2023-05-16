LEGO 2K Drive multiplayer racing game launches May 19th 2023

Gamers and LEGO fans patiently waiting for the release of the highly anticipated LEGO-based racing game developed by the team at Visual Concepts and published by 2K, will be pleased to know it has a release date for later this week on May 19th 2023. LEGO 2K Drive will be launching on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC systems and offers a racing game played from third person perspective and offers both single player and multiplayer modes.

Embark on a virtual journey through the captivating realms of BrickLandia, a game world divided into numerous regions ripe for exploration. As with most LEGO-inspired games, BrickLandia’s environment is interactive and destructible, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in their surroundings.

The game is not merely a linear narrative, but a plethora of mini-games and challenges are interspersed throughout the world, inviting players to put their skills to the test. The reward? An unparalleled sense of accomplishment and the thrill of discovery!

Creativity is at the heart of BrickLandia, and the game takes this ethos to a whole new level by allowing players to construct their own vehicles. The building blocks? A whopping 1,000 individual LEGO pieces! But for those who prefer a more classic approach, options from renowned LEGO lines like Lego City and Lego Creator are readily available.

LEGO 2K Drive

Vehicles within BrickLandia have the unique ability to transform based on their environment. To illustrate, a terrestrial vehicle can seamlessly morph into a boat the moment it plunges into water, adding another exciting dimension to gameplay.

“In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicles give you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Get behind the wheel and gear up for tons of open-world exploration and thrilling races! Take on the exciting Story mode, jump into a single race or Cup Series tournaments, and let loose in off-the-wall minigames. Master the arts of drifting, boosting, and using power-ups to claim victory!”

BrickLandia encourages both camaraderie and rivalry through its multiplayer modes. Whether you prefer cooperative gaming or competitive showdowns, BrickLandia caters to all. And for those who enjoy a mix of privacy and camaraderie, two-player split-screen mode is an excellent choice. Meanwhile, the six-player online play mode invites gamers to form alliances and compete on a grander scale.

