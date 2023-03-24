Lego Icons Classic Defender 90 unveiled

Land Rover is celebrating its 75th year anniversary and has teamed up with Lego for a special edition version of the Defender, the Lego Icons Classic Defender 90.

The new Lego Icons Classic Defender 90 will come as a 2,336 piece kit and it will be available in the UK from the 1st of April for £209.99, it will cost $239.99 in the USA and €239.99 in Europe.

The LEGO® Group and Defender are celebrating 75 years of Land Rover with a build-your-own-adventure: the new LEGO® Icons Classic Land Rover Defender 90. The 2,336-piece set is complete with all the accessories for an off-road expedition. The set has a two-in-one format, allowing builders to create an everyday road-ready model or customise it for adventures. Defender has racked up 75 years of all-terrain expeditions. Instantly recognisable around the world, it has a unique record of adventure, humanitarian aid and hard work. The 32cm-long LEGO® model reflects this with accessories including a roof rack, raised air intake, front bumper with working winch, side rails and toolbox, plus traction plates for crossing mud and sand. It also has working steering and suspension, opening doors and bonnet and an interior with details based on the full-size Classic Defender.

You can find out more details about the new Lego Icons Classic Defender 90 over at Land Rover at the link below, the cut will allow you two create two models in one.

Source Land Rover





