Jaguar Land Rover to use Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide technology

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a new partnership with Wolfspeed and the company will use their Silicon Carbide Technology for their next-generation electric vehicles.

The technology will be used in JLR’s new electric vehicles, Wolfspeed has previously been working with the Jaguar RTCS Racing team over the last five seasons.

Wolfspeed’s advanced Silicon Carbide technology will be used specifically in the vehicles’ inverter, managing the transfer of power from the battery to the electric motors. The first Range Rover vehicles with this advanced technology will be available from 2024, and the new all-electric Jaguar brand the following year.

The partnership builds on Wolfspeed’s existing relationship with the race-winning Jaguar TCS Racing team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, where its advanced Silicon Carbide technology has been used to accelerate on-track efficiency and performance.

The agreement is the latest in Jaguar Land Rover’s programme of establishing strategic partnerships with industry leaders for its future modern luxury vehicles: in February 2022, Jaguar Land Rover announced a partnership with NVIDIA focused on software-defined, advanced automated driving systems for next-generation vehicles starting in 2025.

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Jaguar Land Rover and Wolfspeed over at Land Rover at the link below.

Source Land Rover





