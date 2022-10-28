Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging launched in the UK

Land rover has announced that it is launching Land Rover Charging and Jaguar Charging in the UK, this new charging offer will give owners of these vehicles access to a wide range of charging points.

This new feature will allow access to more than 300,000 charging points in 27 countries and with over 700 different charging providers.

Drivers of Jaguar or Land Rover plug-in electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles will now benefit from the launch of Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging, bringing them easy access to a network of over 300,000 charging points stretching across 27 countries and 700 separate charging point providers including Osprey, Ionity and char.gy as part of a growing network – which will see more network operators being added later this year.

Existing or new owners will receive a welcome pack to the service, including a Jaguar or Land Rover charging key which simply needs to be tapped at any one of the network’s points to initiate a charge. Access can also be granted through the Jaguar Charging or Land Rover Charging app.

With the prospect of charging a car away from home often daunting for customers, the new Charging services aim to simplify the process. One charging key, one app, and a curated selection of charging points across the UK and Europe; and the way users pay for the service is equally simple.

You can find out more details about the new Jaguar Charging and Land Rover Charging at the link below.

Source Land Rover



