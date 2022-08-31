Victoria 3 society simulator game now available to preorder

Paradox Interactive and the Paradox Development Studio have this week announced the availability to preorder their latest society simulator game provided by Victoria 3. Expected to launch on October 25, 2022 the single player and online player vs player game offers cross-platform multiplayer gameplay and allows you to build your ideal society in the “tumult of the exciting and transformative 19th century“.

Balance the competing interests in your society and earn your place in the sun in Victoria 3, one of the most anticipated games in Paradox’s history. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the simulation strategy game now available to preorder via Steam.

“Claim your place in the sun in Victoria 3, a new grand strategy simulation from Paradox Interactive. Master politics, industry, trade, diplomacy and war in this revelatory time period between the 19th and 20th century. The Victorians promised a grand tomorrow based on science and industry. Now you get to build it. “

Lead dozens of world nations from 1836-1936. Agrarian or Industrial, Traditional or Radical, Peaceful or Expansionist… the choice is yours.

Detailed population groups with their own economic needs and political desires.

Reform your government and constitution to take advantage of new social innovations, or preserve the stability of your nation by holding fast to tradition in the face of revolutionaries.

Research transformative new technology or ideas to improve your national situation.

Deep economic systems

Expand your industry to take advantage of lucrative goods, taxing the profits to improve national prosperity.

Import cheap raw materials to cover your basic needs while finding new markets for your finished goods.

Secure vital goods to fuel your advanced economy and control the fate of empires.

Balance employing available labor force with the needs for new types of workers.

Gameplay features

Use your diplomatic wiles to weave a tangled global web of pacts, relations, alliances, and rivalries to secure your diplomatic position on the world stage.

Employ threats, military prowess and bluffs to persuade enemies to back down in conflicts.

Increase your economic and military strength at the expense of rivals.

Accumulate prestige and the respect of your rivals as you build an industrial giant at home or an empire abroad.

