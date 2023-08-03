possible Apple iPhone 15 features roundup

As the world eagerly awaits the official announcement from Apple in September for the launch of the new next-generation iPhone, rumors are swirling about the possible features that might be included in the upcoming iPhone 15. The new model is expected to introduce around 100 new features, with approximately 25 already fairly certainly to be included.

One of the major changes to the iPhone 15 you can expect Apple to make is the introduction of new colors and design alterations. Other design changes that could possibly make the cut, include thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and the removal of the notch. Apple may also switch to a frosted glass back on non-pro models and use higher-end materials on the pro models, such as titanium.

Apple iPhone 15 features?

iPhone 15 camera

The camera on the iPhone 15 is also set to see a significant improvement. The 48-megapixel main sensor will be available in all models, with a new image sensor from Sony in the 15 Pro Series. The 15 Pro Max may even feature a periscope zoom lens system in its telephoto lens although this is been rumored before on previous iPhones and has never been rolled out by Apple. Although the current camera lenses do protrude quite significantly from the iPhone case on the current iPhone 14.

The 2023 iPhone 15 lineup includes the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max, with two screen size options (6.1 and 6.7 inches). However, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will not have an increased refresh rate, remaining at 60 hertz.

Significant improvements to battery life are expected, with alleged numbers showing upgrades in battery capacity for all models. Apple is also switching all phones over to USB-C and implementing 15-watt fast charging on non-MagSafe chargers.

iPhone 15 price

The price of the iPhone 15 will increase significantly compared to previous models. The price of the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max is expected to increase by at least $100-$200.

In terms of internal features, the new A17 Bionic chip will be included in the 15 Pro Series, with the A16 series chip in the 15 and 15 Plus. A new programmable button will replace the vibration toggle on the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apple is also expanding the removal of the physical Sim slot in new countries and territories.

Potential last-minute surprises could include faster Face ID, new colors, or reverse wireless charging. The iPhone 15 series is expected to be officially revealed in a few weeks. As we wait for the official announcement, the anticipation continues to build for what could be the most advanced iPhone yet. As soon more information is released by Apple or leaked by sources close to the action we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source: The Apple circle



