iPhone 15 Pro models to get ProMotion displays

Apple will differentiate between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models by using different specifications and hardware on each device.

We previously heard that the new iPhone 15 Pro models will get more powerful processors than the standard models, but now it would appear that they will also get different displays.

All four models of the iPhone 15 will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island, it looks like only the Pro models will come with ProMotion displays.

According to a recent report by Naver, only the Pro models will be equipped with an LPTO display that supports ProMotion

Apple is said to have already made arrangements to deliver iPhone 15 series display panels to domestic companies, and will soon finalize details and prepare for mass production. What is confirmed here is that only the Pro Series will have a specification that supports LTPO 120 refresh rate, with the basic regular Plus model not having it in its requirements.

This would also mean that the always-on display feature will not be available on the standard models of this year’s new iPhone and only on the Pro models.

We are expecting a total of four new iPhones this year, these will include the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus and the 15 Pro, and the 15 Pro Max. Apple is expected to launch these new iPhones in September.

Source Naver, MacRumors





