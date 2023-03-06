iPhone 15 Pro front glass leaked

Apple is expected to launch a range of new iPhone 15 handsets later this year, this will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models.

Now it looks like the front glass has been leaked for the iPhone 15 Pro models and it shows that these new models will have a thinner bezel than the iPhone 14 Pro.

The picture above shows the iPhone 14 Pro front glass on the left and the iPhone 15 Pro front glass on the right, you can clearly see that the new bezel will be slimmer than the current iPhone.

We are expecting to see a total of four new iPhone 15 models this year. These will include the 15 and 15 Plus and the iPhone Pro and 15 Pro Max.

All four models will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island, although only the Pro models are expected to come with the thinner bezels that we can see above. The standard iPhone 15 models are expected to have the same bezels as the current handsets.

Apple is looking to differentiate more between the standard and Pro models of the new iPhone this year, we heard previously that the Pro models will come with WiFi 6E and the standard models with WiFi 6.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 range of smartphones sometime in September, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets, we will let you know.

Source ShrimpApplePro, MacRumors

Image Credit: Bilibili





