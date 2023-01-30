iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to feature WiFi 6E only

Last week we heard that the new iPhone 15 smartphones would come with WiFi 6E, now it would appear that this may be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

A leaked internal document, which was posted on Twitter by Unknownz21, has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the only new iPhones in the iPhone 15 range that will feature WiFi 6E.

The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will apparently be limited to WiFi 6 and will not come with the faster WiFi 6E.

Apple has already used WiFi 6E in some of its devices, this has included its recently launched Mac Mini and its new MacBook Pro laptops.

This year’s iPhones are expected to get a range of upgrades over the current iPhone 14 range, this should include a range of design changes. Apparently, all four models of the iPhone 15 will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island, this was previously limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

We can also expect the new iPhones to come with faster processors and more RAM than the current models, the cameras will also get an update as well.

We are expecting Apple to launch their iPhone 15 handsets sometime in September, as soon as we get some more details about the four new handsets, we will let you know.

Source Unknownz21, MacRumors

Image Credit: James Yarema





