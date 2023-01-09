All iPhone 15 models to feature Dynamic Island

According to a recent report, all models of the iPhone 15 will come with Apple’s Dynamic Island, this is something that is only available on the Pro models of the iPhone 14.

The other models of the iPhone 14 come with a notch, Apple will get rid of the notch on all of its iPhone 15 models this year.

The new iPhone 15 will apparently be available in four display sizes, there will be a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, there will also be a 6.1-inch 15 Pro, and 6.7 inches 15 Pro Max.

Apple will switch from their Lightning connector to USB-C and all four models of this year’s flagship iPhone will come with USB-C. This will be good news as it means that you will need fewer chargers for your devices as USB-C is used by the majority of devices.

Apple may look to differentiate the standard models from the Pro models and the Pro models may come with a new titanium frame with haptic volume buttons.

The overall design of the iPhone is not expected to change much this year over the iPhone 14, apart from the Dynamic Island being introduced to all models.

We will have to wait a while until the launch of the new iPhone, Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 models in September.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: Aditya Chinchure





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals