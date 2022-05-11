iPhone 15 to come with USB-C

It looks like Apple may finally be switching their iPhone to USB-C with the launch of the iPhone 15, which would mean that this year iPhone 14 would still have a lightning port.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has said that we can expect next years iPhone to feature USB-C.

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone’s transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.

It’s expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.

Apple’s iPad Pro already uses USB-C so it would be good to see Apple switch all of its devices over to USB-C including the iPhone.

We are expecting the new iPhone 14 handsets later this year, these devices should come with Apple’s Lightning connector. We are expecting four new iPhones later in the year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 5 lineup will launch in 2024, so we will have to wait until then for Apple to switch its iPhones to USB-C.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: Jeremy Bezanger

