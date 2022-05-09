Apple AirPods Pro 2 expected to launch with iPhone 14 in September

The last time we heard about the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 was back in January and now it looks like we have more information on when they will launch.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter, he has revealed that we can expect the new AirPods Pro 2 this fall.

Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).

Apple is expected to launch its new AirPods Pro 2 headphones along with their iPhone 14 range of smartphones, this should happen sometime in September.

As well to the new AirPods Pro 2, we are also expecting to see some second-generation AirPods Mac, these may also be available in some new colors.

We are expecting four new iPhone 14 models this year, an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 models are rumored to come with a notch and use an Apple A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to ditch the notch and feature an Apple A16 Bionic processor. We will have more details on these new iPhones and also the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods Max closer to launch.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

Image Credit: Omid Armin

