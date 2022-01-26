Apple AirPods Pro 2, everything we know about the new headphones

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are coming later this year, the headphone will be getting a major update over the first generation AirPod Pro headphones.

There have been a number of rumors about the new AirPods Pro 2 and we know that the headphones will be getting some design changes, hardware updates, and new features.

What upgrades will the new AirPods Pro get?

There will apparently be some design changes to the new AirPods Pro headphones over the current model. The first generation AirPods Pro was released in October 2019, so they are due an upgrade in terms of both design and features. It is not clear as yet on exactly what design changes the new AirPods Pro will come with.

The second-generation AirPods Pro will get some major upgrades to their audio, we recently heard a rumor that they could end up providing better audio than the more expensive AirPods Max. The new AirPods are expected to feature Lossless Audio, none of the current AirPods range supports this feature.

There have been rumors for some time that Lossless audio (ALAC) is coming to Apple’s new Pro headphones, this feature will bring improved sound to the headphones. When audio is compressed normally some of the data is lost in the compression, this reduces the sound quality. With Lossless Audio, none of the data is lost in the compression and it preserves all of the original data of the music.

All of the track on Apple Music support Lossless Audio, so it makes sense for the company to use this in their headphones, the AirPods Pro 2 are expected to be the first of many Apple devices that will support this feature.

When will the AirPods Pro 2 launch?

The only concrete thing we know about the launch date of the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 is that they will launch in 2022. We do not have an exact launch date for the headphones, although recent rumors have suggested that Apple will launch them this fall.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple is planning a major release of new products in the fall of 2022, one of these products will be the new AirPods Pro 2. If Apple does what it has done previously then we may see the new AirPods at the same time as the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 is expected to launch in September, so there is a very good chance that the second-generation AirPods will launch in September as well. Hopefully, we should have more details about Apple’s new headphones closer to their release date, which is expected to be in the fall.

Image Credit: Antonia Shkraba

