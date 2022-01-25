AirPods Pro 2 could offer better audio than AirPods Max

The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 is coming this year we have heard lots of different rumors about the headphones.

The latest rumor suggests that they could come with some impressive audio and it could even be better than that of the more expensive AirPods Max.

According to a recent report, the new AirPods Pro will come with improved audio quality thanks to Lossless audio which would bring a much improved audio experience.

The current AirPods Max headphones do not support this new Audio feature, the headphones retail for $549, so the new AirPods Pro 2 could end up providing better audio. The news of this comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple is expected to launch its new AirPods Pro 2 later this year, Apple has lots of new products coming this fall and they are expected to launch sometime around then. They could possibly launch at the same time as the new iPhone 14 range in September.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro will come with a new design, this is something we heard about previously, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the headphones. Apple has quite a few new products coming this year, there will be a few at an event in March, although the majority will launch in the fall.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals