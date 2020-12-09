Apple AirPods Max shown off on video

The new Apple AirPods Max were announced yesterday, they are Apple’s most expensive AirPods to date with a price of $549 in the USA and $549 in the UK.

Now we get to have a look at the new AirPods Max in a promo video from Apple, they cpme with Active Noise Cancellation and a range of features.

Whether or not Apple’s new AirPods Max will end up being popular remains to be seen, they have a high price tag, but as with many of Apple’s products, if they are good, people will end up paying it.

The new AirPods Max are now available to pre-order and they will be made available to buy next week, you can find out more details over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

