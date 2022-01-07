Apple AirPods Pro 2 coming later this year

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, the last thing we heard was that they would be launching sometime in quarter three of 2022.

We also heard that they would be getting a range of new features and this would include lossless audio and more.

According to a recent report by Digitimes, Apple’s suppliers are getting ready for shipments of the new Apple AirPods 2.

The headphones will come with an updated design over the current model and they will also come with improved sound and also new features like lossless audio and more.

As well as a new design for the headphone we are also expecting to see a new design for the charging case, this new charging case will be capable of emitting noise and it will work with Apple’s Find My app so that you can easily locate the device.

It will be interesting to see what the new AirPods Pro 2 headphones are like and what design changes they will come with over the current model.

If they are launching sometime in quarter three they could end up being a popular device for Apple over their holiday sales period, as soon as we get some details on the new AirPods including their design and launch date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

