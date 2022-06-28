What will the AirPods Pro 2 be like (Video)

Apple is expected to release their new AirPods Pro 2 headphones later this year, they should land at the same time as the new iPhone 14 in September.

We have already heard a number of rumors about the headphones and now we have some more details on them and what new features they will come with.

We previously heard that the new AirPods Pro 2 would feature a number of upgrades over the previous version.

The headphones will get an updated design which will be very similar to the original AirPods Pro, they will also come with a new H1 chip which is designed for improved performance and also better battery life.

The updated AirPods Pro 2 will come with a heart rate detection feature and they will also feature temperature detection. There is also a suggestion that they will come with some sort of hearing aid capabilities.

A previous rumor suggested that Apple would stick with a Lightning connector for the new AirPods Pro headphones, it looks like this is incorrect and they will actually use USB-C.

There will be some major upgrades to the sound on the second-generation AirPods Pro with a range of new features. Have a look at the video below for more information.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when the new Apple AirPods Pro headphones will be launching, we will let you know.

Source 52 Audio, ZoneofTech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals