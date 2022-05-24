Apple AirPods Pro 2 to come with Lightning connector

Apple is expected to switch it’s iPhone 5 to USB-C, it is also expected to switch a range of other devices like AirPods to USB-C, now it looks like the AirPods Pro 2 will come with a Lightning connector.

The new AirPods Pro are expected to launch in September along with the new iPhone 14 lineup. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this year’s new AirPods will continue to use the Lightning connector.

6. I predict the charging case of AirPods Pro 2 will still support Lightning, not USB-C. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 24, 2022

The new AirPods Pro will get a number of upgrades over the current model, we are also expecting Apple to launch some new AirPods Max later this year.

There will be four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhones and AirPods at a press event sometime in September, as soon as we get more details about these new devices, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Insider

Image Credit: Omid Armin

