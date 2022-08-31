How to reset your Apple AirPods

When Apple first launched its first generation AirPods back in 2016 sporting a unique shape it was thought by many that they would not be very popular. However seven years on Apple launched its third generation last year with shortened stems similar to the Pro versions with spatial audio, IPX4 water resistance.

If you are experiencing connectivity, charging issues audio issues with your Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro earbuds or perhaps audio is only playing through one earbud, a quick solution that might correct the issue is to reset your Apple AirPods Pro. I have owned my Apple AirPods since launch and have only had to reset them once to correct an audio issue I had after an update. If you are looking to reset your AirPods, this quick guide will take you through the process, which only takes a few minutes to complete.

How to reset your AirPods

It is worth remembering that when you reset your AirPods, the settings for your AirPods will also be reset, enabling you to set up options once again as listed below. It is also worth noting that AirPods can only be associated with one Apple ID if you would like to use someone else’s AirPods with your iOS device. You will first need to remove the AirPods from their Apple ID, as explained below.

1. To start the reset process, place both your AirPods back in their charging case and close the lid waiting 30 seconds

2. After a short wait, open the lid of your Apple AirPods charging case

3. On your iPhone or iOS device, then go to Settings and Bluetooth

4. If you are AirPods are listed, select the More Info button. The blue circle with a “i” next to your AirPods.

5. From the options available, select Tap Forget This Device and confirm your decision when prompted.

6. With the lid of your charging case open, press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for 15 seconds until the status light flashes amber and then white.

7. Once you are in the AirPods status mode, reconnect your AirPods to your iOS device. Close the lid of your charging case and move it close to your iPhone to start the synchronization process. You should now see a prompt appear on the front screen of your iPhone or iOS device enabling you to reconnect your AirPods.

How to remove AirPods from an Apple ID

If you would like to use AirPods that have been connected to another Apple ID, you will first need to remove the old Apple ID before you can connect it to your iPhone, iOS device Apple TV or MacBook. To do this, you will need to ask the person with the Apple ID you would like to remove to follow the instructions below.

1. First, make sure the device or item is connected via Bluetooth to your iOS device and is within the Bluetooth range.

2. Open the Find My app on your iPhone and tap the Items or Devices button.

3. Swipe upwards from the bottom of your iPhone screen

4. Select Remove Item or Remove This Device when prompted and then confirm your decision when Apple prompts you again.

You can also remove the AirPods from a previous Apple ID on a Mac computer simply make sure they are in range and then go to the Find My app, select the device you would like to remove, select the More Info button on the map and select Remove This Device.

Useful AirPod settings

Once you have reset your Apple AirPods, you will also of reset your settings on both AirPods and AirPods Pro. Settings include the ability to turn on or off noise cancellation or transparency as well as automatic a detection and more. In the settings section, you can also change the double tap action on your AirPods for the first and second generation earbuds.

To do this, make sure your AirPods are within Bluetooth range of your iPhone. Go to the Settings > Bluetooth section. Select the More Info button next to your AirPods and select either right or left AirPods and choose which one you would like to double tap to enable Apple’s personal assistant Siri or play or pause audio content and skip between tracks.

If preferred, you can also turn off automatic a detection which is turned on by default and allows your AirPods to sense when they are in your ear and receive the audio from the device. I recommend keeping this enabled as soon as you remove and AirPods from your ear. Your audio or video will pause until you replace it. Apple also allows you to set the microphone on either the left or right AirPods, although I recommend using the automatic feature which is enabled by default. If you require further help with your Apple AirPods, jump over to the official Apple support website.

