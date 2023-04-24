Are Airpods waterproof and sweat resistant?

If you have already purchased a pair of Apple AirPods or are thinking of purchasing one of the latest generation of earbuds created by Apple in the AirPods range and are wondering whether you can use them in the gym or perhaps even get them wet when you are running outside in the rain. This quick article will provide more insight into whether AirPods are waterproof, sweat proof and water resistant.

Are Airpods waterproof?

The quick answer is no they are not waterproof and the AirPods Pro and AirPods (3rd generation) aren’t designed for use in water sports like swimming, or for showering. Although you can use them for workouts and if you sweat heavily or accidentally splash water on your AirPods Apple advises that before putting your AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd generation) into the charging case, simply wipe them down with a cloth to dry them off as much as possible. Apple advises against using heat or compressed air to dry or remove water from your AirPods as it may damage the delicate electronics inside.

Within Apple’s AirPods literature it mentions that AirPods water resistant and sweat resistance are not permanent conditions and over time and the age of your AirPods their ability to repel water and sweat from their internal electronics will diminish over time. Unfortunately AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), the Lightning Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), and the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) can’t be rechecked or resealed for sweat and water resistance explains Apple.

AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation)

It is worth noting that that your AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), Lightning Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), and MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are designed to be resistant to water and sweat. However, it’s important to keep in mind that they’re not completely waterproof or sweatproof. Just a heads up, the MagSafe Charging Case and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods Pro (1st generation) are not resistant to water or sweat, so it’s best to avoid exposing them to any moisture.

Apple advises that AirPods are not

Placed under running water such as a shower faucet

Not worn while swimming or engaging in other submerged sports

Do not wear AirPods in a sauna or Steam room

Do not expose AirPods to high velocity water such as while waterskiing or similar

Do not submerge your AirPods in water

Do not put your AirPods in the washing machine or dryer

What to do if you get your AirPods wet

Apple advises that if you are AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd generation) are exposed to water or liquids that you should wipe them clean with a soft dry lint-free cloth. Then allow them to completely dry out before replacing them back in their charging case. Apple also explained that you should not “expose AirPods Pro or AirPods (3rd generation) to soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, perfumes, solvents, detergent, acids or acidic foods, insect repellent, sunscreen, oil, or hair dye”. As all these can negatively affect the delicate water seals of the AirPods and the acoustic membranes within the earbuds.

Using Airpods for non-water sports and exercise.

AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), the Lightning Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), and the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise.

Airpods IPX4 certification

An IPX4 rating is a type of Ingress Protection (IP) rating that is used to classify the level of protection provided by an object against the ingress of water. In particular, an IPX4 rating means that the object is protected against water splashes from any direction, such as rain or water splashing from a faucet. It is important to note that an IPX4 rating does not indicate protection against immersion in water, so the object should not be fully submerged in water. The “X” in the IPX4 rating means that there is no data available for the level of protection against solid objects such as dust or dirt.

AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), the Lightning Charging Case for AirPods (3rd generation), and the MagSafe Charging Case for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529.

If you require further information about whether you should use your AirPods during your exercise or workout or more details on the exact water resistance of your specific model. I would advise reaching out to Apple directly by either visiting its support website for booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative.





